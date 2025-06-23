Finland preparing 29th military aid package for Ukraine worth €143 million

On Monday, June 23, Finland announced preparations for another military aid package for Ukraine, estimated at €143 million. This is the 29th aid package from Finland.

The ministry stated that the new package, worth approximately €143 million, is currently being prepared for approval by the Finnish government and president.

"This package includes the first deliveries from national industry, commissioned under the Ukraine support program launched by the Ministry of Defence," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

The program, launched earlier this spring, allocates orders for Ukraine to domestic defense industry enterprises.

"For operational reasons and to ensure the secure delivery of the aid, no further details about its contents, method of delivery, or timeline will be disclosed," the Finnish Ministry of Defence added.

Since 2022, the total value of military assistance provided by Finland to Ukraine amounts to €2.8 billion.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance would classify data regarding military aid to Ukraine.

