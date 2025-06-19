After delivering F-16s, Netherlands’ new priority will be supplying drones to Ukraine – Brekelmans

The Netherlands has delivered to Ukraine virtually every weapons system or type of equipment imaginable.

This was stated by Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

"When it comes to our priorities, we started with helmets and Stinger missiles, then moved to Patriots and their components. Later, the top priority became the F-16 fighter jets. They remain important," he said.

According to Brekelmans, the Netherlands has delivered all 24 fighter jets but continues to supply ammunition, spare parts, and conduct training.

"Our new priority now is drones, mostly more advanced ones — not just simple FPV drones, but more sophisticated models. We also continue to supply air defense systems, armored vehicles, various types of ammunition, fuel — everything that’s needed. Overall, we provide assistance worth about €3–3.5 billion per year. And we’ve stated that we will maintain this level of support in 2026. So that funding has already been pledged.

Since Ukraine currently needs increased support, we’ve already used €2 billion out of this year’s €3.5 billion — meaning we’ve accelerated our assistance. Our current priorities include drones, air defense, everything related to the F-16 program, and maritime security. Two weeks ago, we announced a major aid package worth €400 million for maritime security. This includes various types of vessels, patrol boats — everything necessary for Ukraine to defend its shores and the Dnipro River. And, of course, everything must be done to prevent Russia from advancing in the south," the minister explained.

