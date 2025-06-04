Sea drones and vessels: Netherlands to provide Ukraine with €400 million military aid package

Ukraine will receive a naval security assistance package from the Netherlands, including ships, boats, and maritime drones, with a total value of €400 million.

The aid was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format, held on June 4 in Brussels, according to European Pravda, as reported by Censor.NET.

"For today’s Contact Group meeting, I am announcing a new support package worth €400 million in the area of maritime security. It will include over 100 vessels — patrol boats, landing craft, interceptors, and special operations ships. In other words, a broad range of more than 100 naval platforms," said the Dutch Defense Minister.

In addition, according to the minister, the package includes over 50 uncrewed surface vessels, as well as weapons systems, sensors, spare parts, and training for Ukrainian specialists.

"This is a comprehensive package to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime security. It is extremely important, because we see Russian threats both in the Black Sea and around Kherson. It is vital for Ukraine to protect itself from these threats," Brekelmans said.

He added that the Netherlands aims to support Ukraine in ensuring freedom of navigation and maintaining commercial maritime routes.

