Brekelmans and Umerov discuss accelerating arms supplies and boosting drone production
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, on accelerating military supplies and increasing drone production in both countries.
Brekelmans reported the conversation on X, Censor.NET notes.
The minister stressed that Dutch support for Ukraine remains unchanged. "We discussed ways to secure lasting peace, accelerate military deliveries, and boost drone production in our two countries. Many diplomatic events are unfolding, but one thing remains constant: our support for Ukraine," Brekelmans wrote.
