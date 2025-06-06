Netherlands and Ukraine sign agreement to strengthen defense-industry cooperation
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has announced the signing of a bilateral agreement with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to strengthen cooperation in the defence industry.
He wrote about the deal on the social-media platform X, Censor.NET reports.
"There is still untapped potential in Ukraine’s defence industry for greater military support. That is why we are deepening our cooperation. From now on, we will be able to procure equipment from Ukraine more quickly and efficiently. Together with my colleague Umerov, I am signing the relevant agreement," Brekelmans noted.
