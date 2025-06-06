ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11178 visitors online
News Defence industry of Ukraine
210 2

Netherlands and Ukraine sign agreement to strengthen defense-industry cooperation

Netherlands sign agreement with Ukraine on defense-industry cooperation

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has announced the signing of a bilateral agreement with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to strengthen cooperation in the defence industry.

He wrote about the deal on the social-media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"There is still untapped potential in Ukraine’s defence industry for greater military support. That is why we are deepening our cooperation. From now on, we will be able to procure equipment from Ukraine more quickly and efficiently. Together with my colleague Umerov, I am signing the relevant agreement," Brekelmans noted.

Read more: Sea drones and vessels: Netherlands to provide Ukraine with €400 million military aid package

Author: 

Netherlands (355) defense (800) Ukraine (5847)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 