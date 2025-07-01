ENG
Air defence neutralises 47 enemy drones out of 52 - Air Force

On the night of 1 July, Russia attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed-type strike UAVs and imitator drones. The launches were recorded from Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"As of 09.00, air defence has neutralised 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the north and east of the country. 14 were shot down by firepower, 33 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 3 locations, and the downed (wreckage) fell in 1 location.

