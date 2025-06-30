1 183 2
Russian drones attacking Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of June 30, Russians launched an attack on Ukraine using strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.
Movement of strike UAVs:
- Enemy drones are heading from the Sumy region toward the Kharkiv region!
