Attack of drones
1 183 2

Russian drones attacking Ukraine – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of June 30, Russians launched an attack on Ukraine using strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Movement of strike UAVs:

  • Enemy drones are heading from the Sumy region toward the Kharkiv region!

Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

Author: 

drone (1779) Air forces (1549) Shahed (749) war in Ukraine (3121)
