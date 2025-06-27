Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

On the evening of June 27, Russian forces launched strike drones on Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Enemy UAV activity in Sumy region! Air defense assets have been deployed," it was reported at 10:06 p.m.

"At the northwestern edge of Kharkiv region – enemy UAV on a southeast-bound course. Possible air defense response," it was reported at 10:34 p.m.

Groups of Russian drones were also flying in from the south.

"Groups of enemy strike UAVs were spotted over the Black Sea, heading west toward Odesa region," was reported at 10:36 p.m.

