306 2
Kherson resident killed in Russian drone attack
Russian forces attacked a Kherson resident with a drone, fatally injuring him. He later died in hospital.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.
According to the investigation, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Russian troops carried out a drone strike targeting a resident of Kherson.
"The 48-year-old man died in hospital from the injuries sustained," the statement reads.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime committed by the occupiers resulting in the death of a civilian (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password