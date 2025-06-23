Day in Kherson region: one killed, 10 injured

One person died and six others were wounded in the last day as a result of Russian aggression. In the morning, Russians attacked Kherson and Antonivka with drones, injuring four people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

In the morning, the enemy attacked a man in Kherson with a drone. Due to the explosives dropped from the drone, the 48-year-old Kherson resident sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his head and leg.

The victim was taken to hospital. Doctors assess his condition as serious.

A man was injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive device in Kherson. A 28-year-old resident of Kherson picked up an unknown explosive, which detonated in his hands. As a result, he sustained an explosive injury and multiple bone fractures in his arm.

An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in moderate condition.

Around 07:00, the enemy attacked a 60-year-old man from a UAV in Korabelnyi district. He sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The victim was hospitalised.

A local resident was also hit by a Russian UAV in Antonivka.

"The 35-year-old man has an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his legs, arms, chest and face.

The victim is currently in hospital. His condition is of moderate severity," the RMA said.

Also in the morning, Russian troops shelled the critical infrastructure of Kherson once again, damaging the gas network. As a result, private and apartment buildings in part of the Korabelny district were left without gas supply.

Shelling in Kherson region over the past day

Beryslav, Shliakhove, Darivka, Kostyrka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Tiahynka, Lvove, Burhunka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Nova Kamianka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Antonivka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Prydniprovskoye, Sadove, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Romashkoye, Yantarne, Naddniprianske, Chereshenky, Havrylivka, Osokorivka, Vesele, Vysuntsi, Zolota Balka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novoberislav, Novotiahynka and the city of Kherson were under hostile drone terror, artillery fire and air strikes yesterday.

Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 7 multi-storey buildings and 14 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a garage and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 6 others were injured.

