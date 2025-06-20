394 0
Occupiers shell Kherson with artillery: two injured
On the evening of June 20, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery. Two men were injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.
"As a result of the shelling, two men aged 45 and 47 were injured. They were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries," the administration said.
Medical personnel are currently conducting further examinations of the injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password