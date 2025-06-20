Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region: pregnant woman injured

A pregnant woman was injured as a result of a Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on the evening of June 20 by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

"The pregnant woman was wounded in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. She sustained mine-explosive injuries to her limbs and abdomen and is currently being transported to the hospital. She is receiving all necessary medical care," the official said.

Earlier, Fedorov warned about the threat of enemy strike drones in Zaporizhzhia region.

"Threat of strike drones over Zaporizhzhia region," the official reported at 8:26 p.m.

"Our air defense is active. Until the all-clear signal, remain in safe places," he reported at 8:27 p.m.

See more: Russians strike Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery: administrative building, hair salon, vehicles, and power line damaged. PHOTOS