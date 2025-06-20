ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
Russians strike Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery: administrative building, hair salon, vehicles, and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on June 20, Russian forces mainly attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and also shelled the area with artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, Nikopol, Pokrov, and Marhanets communities came under enemy fire.

The Russian attacks caused a fire. Infrastructure, an administrative building, a hair salon, two vehicles, and a power line were damaged.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

shoot out (14873) Nikopol (819) Dnipropetrovska region (1748) Nikopolskyy district (356)
