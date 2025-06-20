ENG
Russians shell Bilozirka in Kherson region: 77-year-old woman injured

ambulance

A 77-year-old local resident was injured in the village of Bilozirka in Kherson region as a result of artillery shelling by Russian forces.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

It is noted that at approximately 11:40 a.m., one of the shells hit the yard of a residential house. Due to the explosion, the woman suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her arm. The victim was hospitalized.

