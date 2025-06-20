Russians shell Bilozirka in Kherson region: 77-year-old woman injured
A 77-year-old local resident was injured in the village of Bilozirka in Kherson region as a result of artillery shelling by Russian forces.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.
It is noted that at approximately 11:40 a.m., one of the shells hit the yard of a residential house. Due to the explosion, the woman suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her arm. The victim was hospitalized.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password