Russian forces launch Shahed drones toward Odessa region
Russian invaders launched strike drones toward the Odessa region.
This was reported by the Air Forces, cited by Censor.NET.
"Enemy strike UAVs detected over the Black Sea, heading west (flight vector Serhiivka – Ovidiopol)," the statement reads.
The head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration urged residents of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district to stay in shelters.
