Russians damage critical infrastructure facility in northern Ukraine
Russian invaders attacked a critical infrastructure facility in northern Ukraine.
This was reported by the "North" OC, Censor.NET informs.
"The shelling damaged a critical infrastructure facility and a commercial building," the statement said.
Last night, 101 shellings from various types of weapons were recorded in the border regions of Chernihiv, parts of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Information about the destruction, deaths or injuries among the local population is constantly being updated.
