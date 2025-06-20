Night strike on Odesa: one person killed, 14 injured

On the night of June 20, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive drone strike in Odesa. According to preliminary information, the enemy used at least 10 UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that the civilian infrastructure of the city came under enemy attack. A 23-storey building, a number of other apartment buildings, one of which was destroyed, outbuildings, an educational institution, shops, and cars of the townspeople were damaged.

"The attack killed one person and injured 14 others with varying degrees of severity. Among the victims are three rescuers. Data on other possible victims are being clarified," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

