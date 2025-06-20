Russia launched 86 UAVs over Ukraine: 70 targets neutralized. INFOGRAPHIC

On the night of June 20, Russian occupation forces fired 86 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of decoy UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

The launches were recorded from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.

"As of 08.00, air defense neutralized 70 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east and south of the country. 34 were shot down by firepower, 36 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the statement said.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 8 locations, as well as the fall of the downed aircraft (wreckage) in 11 locations.

