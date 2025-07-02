State Department on aid suspension to Ukraine: Trump’s priority remains ending war between Russia and Ukraine

The U.S. State Department, commenting on the suspension of American aid to Ukraine, stated that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said this during a briefing, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

Bruce noted that the State Department does not make decisions regarding weapons supplies to Ukraine and therefore referred detailed questions about the suspension of aid to the Pentagon.

"It’s worth repeating that President Trump’s priority remains ending the war between Russia and Ukraine by achieving a lasting peaceful settlement, starting with an immediate ceasefire," she said.

Additionally, Bruce emphasized that rumors claiming Ukraine learned about the aid suspension from the media are "false."

"Our communication channels with Ukraine have always been reliable. I won’t discuss who leaked this news. However, this was clearly a conversation given the importance of this project for the United States. We have been Ukraine’s strongest supporter emotionally, militarily, and financially, and there is a reason for that," the official said.

Finally, the State Department representative reminded that the Pentagon has assured that the U.S. has "reliable options" to continue supporting Ukraine.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

