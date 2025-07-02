Republican Congressman Fitzpatrick urges Trump to hold emergency briefing on aid suspension to Ukraine

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has called on U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter to hold an emergency briefing for Congress regarding the suspension of critical military aid to Ukraine.

The letter was published by former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, Censor.NET reports.

The congressman expressed concern over reports that the U.S. has halted shipments of already approved aid to Ukraine at a time when Russia continues its summer offensive campaign and has intensified air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

"While the U.S. needs to strengthen our domestic defense industrial base, we must and should simultaneously provide critically needed assistance to our allies defending their freedom from the barbaric invasion of dictators. Failing to do either is unacceptable," the congressman emphasized.

Fitzpatrick noted that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom but for the entire democratic world.

"This is a decisive moment: Ukraine’s bravery must continue to be met with action, and the U.S. must maintain its leadership role… There can be no half measures in defending freedom," the American official added.

"I respectfully request an urgent briefing from the White House and the Department of Defense regarding the recent Pentagon reviews of our weapons and ammunition stocks, as well as the decision to suspend critically needed and lifesaving military aid to Ukraine," Fitzpatrick concluded.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

