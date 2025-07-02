Europe taken aback by US decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine – Bloomberg

The decision by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to halt the delivery of certain types of military aid to Ukraine took aback European officials.

According to the sources, European officials were stunned by the U.S. decision on military assistance to Ukraine, especially following Trump’s statements at the NATO summit held in late June, where he did not rule out supplying Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

"European allies are reaching out to the White House seeking clarification on this decision, with some hoping the position may be softened or cancelled," Bloomberg writes.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

