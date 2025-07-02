Every delay in US military aid to Ukraine costs lives, pause should end as soon as possible, - Trump’s spiritual advisor Burns

Every delay in the supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine costs human lives, and therefore, a temporary pause in US military support should be completed as soon as possible.

This was stated by the spiritual adviser to US President Donald Trump, American pastor Mark Burns, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"When Vladimir Putin offered to "help" the United States in resolving the war between Israel and Iran, President Trump did not hesitate. He immediately rejected it and made it clear: if you want to help, stop attacking Ukraine," Burns said.

He emphasized that there can be no compromise with a regime "that bombs civilian targets, sets churches on fire, and kills innocent women and children."

In his opinion, what Russia is doing in Ukraine is war crimes, and the world must call a spade a spade.

The pastor recalled that the American president "proved that Trump's leadership is a force for peace," and cited the end of three global conflicts: between Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and India and Pakistan.

He also recalled that during the meetings at the NATO summit, President Trump spoke about the possibility of further US support for Ukraine.

Read more: Kremlin on U.S. suspension of aid to Ukraine: Less weapons supplied, sooner war will end

"Currently, there has been a temporary pause in the supply of defense weapons, such as precision-guided missiles and Hellfire missiles for Ukrainian F-16s. This pause should end as soon as possible. Every delay costs lives. Every moment we wait gives Russia more time to destroy," Burns emphasized.

According to him, although there are those in the Pentagon who prioritize deterring China, "the truth is that if we don't stop Russia in Ukraine, it will move on to Moldova and then the Baltic states."

"This will mean the activation of NATO's Article Five, which will oblige the United States to send not only weapons but also American soldiers. And no American wants that," he added.

Burns emphasized that the United States has the opportunity to stop this now.

"We must arm Ukraine, not to escalate the war, but to protect innocent people and save lives. I will be talking to Minister (of Defense - ed.) Hegseth to share my concerns from a humanitarian point of view. We cannot stand by and watch this happen. Supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do, and it's also what 'America First' really means," he concluded.