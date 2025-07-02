Spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, has commented on the U.S. decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

He made the statement to Russian state media, according to Censor.NET.

"The less weapons are supplied to Ukraine, the closer the end of the ‘special military operation (SMO),’" he said.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense stated that it has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

