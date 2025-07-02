Signal is obvious: Washington is pulling out of war in Ukraine - NYT

It is unclear how much the frontline will be affected by the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine.

This is stated in the material of The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

"While it is unclear how many weapons were included (in the list of weapons to be suspended - Ed.) and how soon the pause will be felt on the battlefield, the message seems clear: Washington is withdrawing from the war," the publication writes.

The journalists note that it is unclear how much the pause in supplies from the United States will affect Ukraine, which receives weapons from Europe and manufactures them on its own.

"This is the second pause since President Trump returned to office. In March, the White House briefly suspended all military aid to Ukraine after a tense meeting between Mr. Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the article says.

The journalists emphasized that this is happening at a particularly dangerous time for Ukraine, as Russia is attacking Ukraine on a large scale every day, including with ballistic missiles that can only be intercepted by Patriot.

Read more: Ukraine has not received official notification from US about suspension of defense aid - Defense Ministry

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Later, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

A PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the Patriot system, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles for the M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.