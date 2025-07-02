Ukraine has not received official notification from US about suspension of defense aid - Defense Ministry

Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the schedule of defense aid from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The Ukrainian side has noted reports of delays in the delivery of certain elements of previously allocated defense assistance packages from the United States and is clarifying the actual circumstances of the deliveries, the ministry said.

"Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of the agreed defense aid, so we are proceeding from the actual data and checking the details of each item in the delivery," the statement said.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has requested a phone conversation with its U.S. counterparts to further clarify the details.

The defense ministry added that "individuals in Ukraine" who are currently making public comments on the situation do not have all the facts for objective reasons.

"Please pay attention to official and verified information from reliable sources. It is crucial for Ukraine to maintain sustainability, continuity and predictability in the provision of agreed defense assistance, especially in the area of strengthening air defense systems. We are grateful to the United States for all the support and appreciate the efforts of our American partners to achieve genuine peace. We emphasize that the way to end the war is through consistent and joint pressure on the aggressor, as well as through sustained support for Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense added.