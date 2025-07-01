Poll on electronic reports launched in "Army+" – Ministry of Defense

The "Army+" app has launched a new poll concerning electronic reports and users’ experience with them.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, as cited by Censor.NET.

The Ministry aims to find out whether electronic reports are convenient for users, what improvements or additions could be made to the existing functionality, and whether there are any obstacles in using the reports.

The survey will run for two weeks—from July 1 to July 14. The questions are divided into separate sections to explore the experience of both commanders and their subordinates.

"Nearly 600,000 electronic reports have already been processed through Army+. This number proves that it is an essential tool for service. Therefore, we continue to improve its features. For this, your help is needed—your opinion and perspective on the service. Participation of the main users of the ecosystem, the military, in this survey is important," said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that since the launch of "Army+", a total of 16 surveys have been conducted. On average, about 20,000 users respond to the questions raised in the app.

