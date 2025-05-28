Military personnel submitted 500,000 e-reports via Army+ app during its first 10 months of operation

In the 10 months since the launch of the Army+ app, Ukrainian service members have submitted 500,000 electronic service requests — an average of 1,800 per day. During this time, the app has been adopted by more than 1,500 military units.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation Kateryna Chernohorenko, according to Censor.NET.

"Electronic requests were among the first services launched in Army+. They started the fight against bureaucracy, made life easier for service members, and freed up time for what really matters," Chernohorenko noted.

"The path to this milestone was difficult, but necessary. We’ve earned the trust of our defenders — both women and men — as well as the trust of commanders who showed leadership and persistence in implementing electronic requests on the ground," she added.

Chernohorenko stated that one-third of all service request types have now been digitized, covering the core aspects of military service. The next to be introduced will focus on certificates and financial matters.

Requests can be submitted in just a few minutes. Each one includes concise and clear info-guides with helpful advice and explanations about the required documents. The requests themselves follow a straightforward submission algorithm, with prompts at each step to help ensure they are sent to the commander correctly and without errors.

The most commonly submitted requests at the moment are:

health-related leave (30%),

annual leave (23%),

change of duty station (21%).

Earlier, it was reported that within the first six months, 100,000 requests to change duty station were submitted via the Army+ app.