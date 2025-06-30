Volunteer fighters under "Contract 18–24" to receive 12-month deferment – Defense Ministry
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is initiating amendments that would grant a 12-month deferment from mobilization to volunteer fighters who have completed their service under the "Contract 18–24" program.
As reported by Censor.NET, citing the ministry’s press service, the corresponding draft law was approved by the government on June 27.
Previously, after being discharged from military service, such individuals could be immediately registered and called up again.
The proposed amendments to the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" are intended to eliminate this legal uncertainty.
"In addition, the legally guaranteed deferment will give volunteers the opportunity to rest and, if needed, undergo medical and social rehabilitation," the statement reads.
