We’re considering expanding "18–24 Contract" program to include UAV-related specializations – Palisa

The "18–24 Contract" military service program may be extended to include specializations related to unmanned systems.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa, according to Censor.NET.

Palisa noted that 80% of successful strikes on enemy personnel and equipment have been carried out by UAV crews, which is why an expansion of the 18–24 program to include drone-related roles is currently under consideration.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office added that such roles would likely require a longer-term contract — for example, two years — given that pilot training and adaptation take significantly more time than infantry-related specializations.

"There can be endless debate about the role of tanks in modern warfare or how artillery is used — but the importance of drones is undeniable," Palisa said. "I know there’s a lot of discussion around the strategy for expanding the program. I’d be glad to hear any input on this."

As a reminder, on February 11, 2025, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense officially launched the voluntary "18–24 Contract" service format for citizens willing to join the Defense Forces for one year.