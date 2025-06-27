Units with contract soldiers aged 18–24 demonstrate effective results – Umerov

Military commanders have praised the endurance, professionalism and determination of young servicemen who joined the Defense Forces under the 18-24 contract.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov at a meeting with journalists, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

In particular, it is noted that about two weeks ago, the Ministry of Defense received structured feedback reports from the front, which confirmed that despite skepticism, units with contract soldiers aged 18-24 show effective results. This was an important moral boost for the entire system.

Umerov emphasized that the18-24Contract is constantly analyzed according to three criteria:

financial conditions

quantitative composition;

quality of training.

He added that the Ministry of Defense is ready to improve the motivational package and offer even more incentives for young people who decide to sign a contract.

"Contract servicemen aged 18-24 have demonstrated high readiness and confident actions in combat. We saw them on the battlefield and it really motivates. Their professionalism, endurance and strength of spirit are yet another confirmation that the younger generation is capable of effectively defending the country today. This is a powerful human resource that should be supported and developed. And the state will do this by improving the project's incentive package," Umerov emphasized.

At the same time, the Defense Minister noted that the Contract 18-24 is a voluntary program. Any decision regarding the age is made exclusively at the political level, and no changes are currently planned.