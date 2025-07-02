Patriot, Stinger and HIMARS missiles, 155-mm artillery shells: media learned what aid to Ukraine Pentagon temporarily blocked

The Pentagon has suspended the supply of weapons that were planned to be provided to Ukraine. This applies to a number of types of weapons.

This was stated by PBS News correspondent Nick Shifrin on social media, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in addition to the PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for the Patriot system, the Pentagon has also stopped the supply of 155 mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for the M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.