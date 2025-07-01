Ukraine and "Ramstein" countries launch joint weapons production program - Umierov

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov has announced the launch of a joint weapons production program with international partners in Ukraine and in the countries participating in the Ramstein Defense Contact Group.

According to Censor.NET, he announced this on Facebook.

According to him, Ukraine has invaluable experience in modern warfare, its own effective weapons and military equipment, and the ability to test all of this directly on the battlefield.

"Soon, Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment will receive a special legal and tax regime that will allow them to quickly scale and modernize production, as well as build new facilities," Umierov said.

First of all, it is about the creation of new plants and production sites - both in Ukraine and abroad - in the countries participating in the Ramstein Defense Contact Group.

The Defense Minister noted that all weapons produced at these facilities will be supplied to the Ukrainian Defense Forces until the end of the war.

"This is a new type of military-industrial cooperation, where Ukraine is an equal partner and player in the global defense market," he emphasized.

Umerov said that on July 1, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy presented to the defense industry enterprises of Ukraine the key provisions of four draft laws on amendments to tax, customs, budget legislation and the Criminal Code aimed at developing the industry and improving production safety.

According to him, the first vote in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on this package of changes will take place in July.