Ukrainian businesses and state cover over 40% of defense needs – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian businesses, in cooperation with the state, are managing to supply more than 40% of the weapons needed by the military.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the "Government and Business Forum: From Dialogue to Partnership" held in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian businesses, together with the state, provide over 40% of the weapons needed to defend our country and our independence," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian innovations, many of which come from the private sector, ensure the country’s ability to respond technologically to the challenges of full-scale war and to the enemy’s actions.

In addition, the president emphasized that private sector innovations have enabled the emergence of a new industry in Ukraine — drone manufacturing.

"This includes the production of various types of drones. Hundreds of companies are now involved in some form of weapons production," Zelenskyy stated.

