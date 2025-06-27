ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3990 visitors online
News Production of drones Production of weapons
618 13

Ukrainian businesses and state cover over 40% of defense needs – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reveals how much weaponry Ukraine produces domestically

Ukrainian businesses, in cooperation with the state, are managing to supply more than 40% of the weapons needed by the military.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the "Government and Business Forum: From Dialogue to Partnership" held in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian businesses, together with the state, provide over 40% of the weapons needed to defend our country and our independence," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian innovations, many of which come from the private sector, ensure the country’s ability to respond technologically to the challenges of full-scale war and to the enemy’s actions.

In addition, the president emphasized that private sector innovations have enabled the emergence of a new industry in Ukraine — drone manufacturing.

"This includes the production of various types of drones. Hundreds of companies are now involved in some form of weapons production," Zelenskyy stated.

Read more: After Portnov’s assassination, Zelenskyy allowed imposing sanctions jointly with US and EU against pro-Russian figures

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6860) weapons (2890) production (134)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 