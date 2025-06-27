After Portnov’s assassination, Zelenskyy allowed imposing sanctions jointly with US and EU against pro-Russian figures

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated June 27 to synchronize Ukraine’s sanctions pressure with the EU and G7 countries. Ukraine has not synchronized its sanctions with the West since 2021, when the U.S. imposed sanctions on Andriy Portnov.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Decree No. 422/2025.

The document stipulates that, to strengthen the impact of the international sanctions regime, Ukraine will implement partner sanctions within its jurisdiction. The Cabinet of Ministers, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and National Bank must ensure the introduction of corresponding restrictive measures no later than 15 days after their adoption by partner countries.

Oversight of the decision’s implementation is entrusted to the NSDC Secretary, Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

The document also provides for coordination of actions between the government, the Foreign Intelligence Service, SSU, and the Office of the Prosecutor General to synchronize Ukraine’s sanctions with those of the EU, the US, and other countries imposed in response to Russian aggression.

According to the document, the decision aims to intensify the impact on Russia’s military-industrial complex and inflict maximum losses on Russia for its criminal war against Ukraine.

