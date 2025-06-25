Before his death, Portnov met with "Kvartal-95" co-owner Mindich in Ukraine, - Zhelezniak

The former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andrii Portnov, who was killed in Spain, visited Kyiv before his death. In the capital, he met with several people close to the authorities.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak in a video on YouTube, Censor.NET informs.

According to the parliamentarian, these are the co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio Timur Mindich, deputy head of the Presidential Office Oleh Tatarov, and SBI director Oleksii Sukhachov.

Zhelezniak said that Portnov spent 2-4 days in Ukraine. All meetings with officials took place in Koncha Zaspa, where Portnov owned an estate.

Who Portnov met with

The MP denied that Portnov had met with President Zelenskyy and the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak. This is not confirmed by Zhelezniak's sources.

The parliamentarian recalled that the media reported that Portnov had met with Tatarov and Sukhachov.

"According to my sources, these meetings took place on the territory of Koncha Zaspa. ... Such meetings were more personal than official," he said.

Portnov met with Timur Mindich.

"Several of my sources confirm that he came to Koncha Zaspa, even someone claims that he came several times and had some negotiations with Portnov," the MP said.

Zhelezniak recalled the connections between both men and Ihor Kolomoisky. Portnov had been providing legal support to the oligarch for a long time, and Mindich was considered his confidant.

"What was this meeting about? There are several options. Someone says that some cases will be resolved, someone talks about some business, someone even claims that it was a conversation about new political projects. I'm not going to get into political rumours here, I don't know. Accordingly, no sources I have spoken to confirm that they know for sure about the nature of the meeting between Portnov and Mindich," the MP said.

At the same time, according to the MP's sources, Portnov did not have a high opinion of Mindich, but this did not prevent them from meeting in person before the assassination.

The murder of Andrii Portnov

On 21 May 2025, the former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andrii Portnov, was killed in the Spanish city of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain is in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies regarding the murder of former Yanukovych deputy chief of staff Portnov.

A judge in Spain investigating a murder ruled to classify the investigation.

The "UP" media outlet reported that the shadow curator of the courts and a lawyer close to the fugitive ex-president, Andrii Portnov, had been in Ukraine a few days before the murder in Madrid and met with top officials responsible for law enforcement.

