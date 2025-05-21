Murdered Portnov lies on ground. PHOTO

Former deputy head of the Yanukovych presidential administration Andrii Portnov was shot dead in Spain. Photos from the scene were posted online.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The murder of Andrii Portnov

On 21 May 2025, the former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andriy Portnov, was killed in the Spanish city of Posuelo de Alarcon.

