A judge in Spain investigating the murder of Andrii Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration under Viktor Yanukovych, has ordered the case materials to be sealed.

It was also reported that nine shell casings were found at the scene, but the exact number of gunshot wounds inflicted on Portnov remains unknown.

The large number of casings suggests that the attacker intended to ensure the victim's death and most likely emptied a significant portion of the magazi

Police believe that three individuals were involved in the murder: the shooter and two accomplices who allegedly assisted in his escape from the vicinity of a school to a large forested area connecting Madrid with the municipality of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The motive for the killing remains unknown, but according to El Pais, it may have been related to debts.

Murder of Andriy Portnov

On May 21, 2025, Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of President Yanukovych’s administration, was killed in the Spanish city of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

