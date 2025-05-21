Portnov shot dead in Spain

The former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andrii Portnov, was killed in the Spanish city of Posuelo de Alarcon.

"A man on a motorbike was waiting for the victim at the school gate, and when Portnov arrived, he shot him and then fled," the newspaper writes.

The media claim that he was shot four times in the chest and once in the head.

Portnov was driving a "Mercedes" before he was attacked by 2 or 3 people.

According to Reuters, it happened at the gates of the American School.

"The perpetrator, a tall, thin man, is wanted after he shot the victim and fled through the Casa de Campo," El Mundo writes.

The network also published a photo from the murder scene.

The Spanish media reported that the preliminary reason for the murder was a "debt problem".

Portnov has been under US sanctions since December 2021. He was included in the list of individuals under the so-called "Magnitsky Act", which includes high-ranking officials involved in human rights violations and large-scale corruption.

