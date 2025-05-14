Former First Deputy Secretary of National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Hladkovskyi (Svynarchuk) detained in Spain - SAPO

On May 14, 2025, local law enforcement agencies detained the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, accused in the SAPO and NABU case of causing damage to the state totaling UAH 17.44 million, in the Kingdom of Spain.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press center.

The SAPO does not name the former official, however, it is known from the case file that it is the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi.

As noted, the issue of extradition to Ukraine is currently being resolved.

The SAPO also recalls that during the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the former NSDC official used the power and official position granted to him contrary to the interests of the service to obtain undue advantage by the structure in which he and his relatives have an ownership stake, namely PJSC Bogdan Motors Automobile Company.

In October 2019, the person was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On July 02, 2021, the indictment in the case was sent to the HACC for consideration on the merits.

It is worth noting that in November 2023, the accused left Ukraine. In April 2024, the HACCJ panel of judges granted the SAPO prosecutor's motion and put him on the wanted list.

As a reminder, on February 25 - March 11, 2019, the Nashi Hroshi project published information about a corrupt procurement scheme in 2015-2017 by armored enterprises of the state concern Ukroboronprom as part of the program of import substitution of smuggled components from Russia through fictitious "gasket" companies, including OptimusSpetsdetal LLC. The authors of the investigation claim that Hladkovsky, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Pavlo Bukin, former head of Ukrspetsexport and head of the state concern Ukroboronprom, as well as directors of enterprises and other officials of the state concern, were involved in corrupt operations.

Hladkovskyi was dismissed from his post as First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council by presidential decree on March 4 to ensure an objective investigation of the information of the Bihus.info project "Our Money" that had gained wide public and political resonance.

On October 17, Hladkovskyi was detained by the NABU after he tried to leave the country. According to NABU, he was detained on suspicion of abuse of office.

On October 18, Hladkovsky was notified of being suspected of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or position) and Article 366-1 (declaring false information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On October 19, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled that Oleh Hladkovskyi be taken into custody for 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 10.6 million.

On October 21, the arrested former Deputy National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleh Hladkovsky was released on bail of UAH 10.6 million.

On the same day, he left the Lukianivske pre-trial detention center in Kyiv, where he had been held by court order.