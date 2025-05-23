Spanish police consider Portnov’s murder to be professionally planned and ordered, - media

The Spanish police consider the murder of former Ukrainian official Andrii Portnov in Madrid to be professionally planned and probably contracted.

The attack took place in the morning of 21 May in the Pozuelo de Alarcón district, where Portnov lived and where his children went to the local American school. According to the investigation, the offender was waiting for the victim near his car and fired at least nine bullets. A corresponding number of shell casings were found at the scene. The attacker used a pistol with a silencer and, according to preliminary data, had prepared an escape route in advance.

The Spanish Interior Ministry stated that the attack was carried out professionally. Investigators do not rule out that the offender had accomplices and changed vehicles during the escape.

Law enforcement officers are studying the surveillance footage and Portnov's entourage in Spain. At the same time, the police do not rule out any of the versions - both political and economic motives are mentioned as possible.

As noted, Portnov's position in the pro-Russian government of Viktor Yanukovych, his ties to Russians and his business activities open up a wide range of potential causes. He was subject to US sanctions and has been implicated in corruption-related investigations. Investigators have requested additional information from Ukrainian and possibly other European authorities.

There are no official comments from the Spanish authorities on the suspects, but El País sources confirm that the main version of the murder remains a contract killing.

The murder of Andrii Portnov

On 21 May 2025, the former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andrii Portnov, was killed in the Spanish city of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain is in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies regarding the murder of former Yanukovych deputy chief of staff Portnov.

A judge in Spain investigating a murder ruled to classify the investigation.

