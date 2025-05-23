Portnov was in Ukraine shortly before his killing – sources

Andriy Portnov, a shadow judicial overseer and lawyer close to the fugitive former president, was in Ukraine just days before his killing in Madrid. He reportedly met with senior officials responsible for law enforcement operations.

This is reported by Ukrainska Pravda (UP), Censor.NET informs.

Three sources from Portnov’s inner circle and law enforcement confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that he was in Ukraine on May 17–18.

According to the UP’s sources, Portnov held meetings with senior officials overseeing law enforcement agencies.

Murder of Andri Portnov

On May 21, 2025, Andrii Portnov, former deputy head of President Yanukovych’s administration, was killed in the Spanish city of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain is in ongoing contact with local law enforcement authorities regarding the murder of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of Yanukovych’s presidential administration.

The Spanish judge overseeing the case has ordered the investigation to be sealed.