Portnov directly passed on instructions and tasks to heads of courts, - source

The former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andrii Portnov, influenced the decisions of the courts by giving them instructions and tasks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

Thus, coordination and communication was carried out through the heads of courts, who passed on tasks "from Portnov" to their subordinates. Sometimes, but rarely, due to old acquaintances, communication took place not with the heads of courts.

Pechersk District Court

According to the sources, Ruslan Kozlov has been holding the position of the court chairman for the sixth time in a row in violation of the law.

"The court has a total discipline to follow the instructions of the head of the court, regardless of the legal position," the source said.

Shevchenkivskyi District Court

The head of the court is Yevhen Martynov. In 2009, Portnov saved him from dismissal. He has less power than Kozlov, as half of the judges can refuse him, as most of the judges have been assessed and are less afraid of the authorities.

Judge Meleshak boasted of personal communication with Portnov, although it was rare. She has been hearing the bribery case against Judge Pryhunova, who is Portnov's protégé, for 10 years, the source said.

Kyiv Court of Appeal

The chairman is Yaroslav Holovachov. According to the source, it is through him that instructions are given to judges and they are intimidated into making the "right" decisions. Yaroslav Melnyk, who was trying to become the head of the court under Portnov's patronage, also had personal contact.

Commercial Court of Kyiv

It is headed by Vadym Bosyi. According to the source, it was he who passed on instructions from Portnov under the guise of "instructions from the country's top military and political leadership". About a third of judges "listen" to Bosyi.

In order to increase his own authority, he instigated Portnov to instruct the SBI to notify Judge Ivchenko of suspicion, who had failed to comply with Portnov/Bosoy's instructions in one of the bankruptcies.

This also happened to judge Artur Emelianov, who was taken into custody. Bosyi complained that the judges were listening to Emelianov and not him.

Vita Bondarchuk, a judge at the Economic Court, is Portnov's former assistant and dreams of becoming deputy chairman of the court. The source says that commercial issues were also resolved through her.

Northern Commercial Court of Appeal

The head of the court is Oleh Khrypun. According to the source, it was through him that all communication and instructions were transmitted. He was elected chairman of the court for the third time in a row in violation of the law.

