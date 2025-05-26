Portnov’s death has changed nothing; now Zelenskyy’s team, led by Tatarov, is in complete control of his legacy, - Shabunin. VIDEO

The death of the former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andrii Portnov, has not changed anything, and the system he created is now run by the deputy head of the OP, Oleh Tatarov.

According to Censor.NET, Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, said this on Ukrainska Pravda.

"Portnov transferred to the co-ownership/management of Oleh Tatarov's team the judicial and law enforcement system he had created, which was politically dependent and controlled by him (Portnov - Ed.). He was not among Zelenskyy's managers, but the president's team used Tatarov's hands to transform the judicial and law enforcement system, which Zelenskyy's team had changed only slightly. The most disgusting judges of Kyiv courts, the most disgusting prosecutors who were Portnov's proteges were given to Zelenskyy's team through Tatarov. Portnov's death did not change anything in reality. Now Zelenskyy's team, through Tatarov, is in full control of his (Portnov's - Ed.) legacy," Shabunin said.

When asked by a journalist of UP whether the Ukrainian authorities had drawn conclusions from Portnov's death and whether this would lead to changes in the judicial and law enforcement system, the head of the AntAC replied: "I sincerely wish the people from Bankova Street would stop and not repeat Portnov's fate. Will they stop? I am sceptical about this. How will we check this (whether the authorities have learnt from Portnov's death - Ed.)? For example, whether Tatarov's SBI will stop attacking the High Qualification Commission of Judges, which is now taking on the "Tatarov-Portnov" judges in the Shevchenkivskyi and Pechersk courts. This will be a good indicator."

Read more: Spanish police consider Portnov’s murder to be professionally planned and ordered, - media

The murder of Andrii Portnov

On 21 May 2025, the former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andrii Portnov, was killed in the Spanish city of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain is in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies regarding the murder of former Yanukovych deputy chief of staff Portnov.

A judge in Spain investigating a murder ruled to classify the investigation.

The "UP" media outlet reported that the shadow curator of the courts and a lawyer close to the fugitive ex-president, Andrii Portnov, had been in Ukraine a few days before the murder in Madrid and met with top officials responsible for law enforcement.

Read more: Portnov was in Ukraine shortly before his killing – sources