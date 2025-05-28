Portnov met with Zelenskyy, Yermak and Tatarov during his last visit to Ukraine

During his last visit to Ukraine, former Yanukovych administration deputy chief of staff Andrii Portnov met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak and deputy head of the Presidential Administration Oleh Tatarov.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to its own sources.

During his visit to Ukraine on 17-19 May, Portnov met with Zelenskyy, Yermak and Tatarov. And he was illegally released from Ukraine without a certificate from the TCR confirming that he had legal grounds to travel abroad.

The murder of Andrii Portnov

On 21 May 2025, the former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, Andrii Portnov, was killed in the Spanish city of Posuelo de Alarcon.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain is in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies regarding the murder of former Yanukovych deputy chief of staff Portnov.

A judge in Spain investigating a murder ruled to classify the investigation.

The UP media outlet reported that the shadow curator of the courts and a lawyer close to the fugitive ex-president, Andrii Portnov, had been in Ukraine a few days before the murder in Madrid and met with top officials responsible for law enforcement.