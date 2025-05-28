Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s absence at NATO summit will be Putin’s victory over Alliance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's absence at the NATO summit would be a victory for Russian President Putin, but not over Ukraine, but over the Alliance.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have received signals from our partners about Ukraine's participation in the NATO summit, but we would like to have a completely open conversation with our partners. It is important what kind of participation and what is the result of Ukraine's participation in this summit. I think it is right and fair. In my opinion, if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be a victory for Putin, not over Ukraine, but over NATO. Therefore, the decision is up to the partners," the President emphasized.

Read more: For more than week, world has been waiting for Russians to finalize their "memorandum" - Zelenskyy