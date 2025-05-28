For more than week, world has been waiting for Russians to finalize their "memorandum" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire.

He said this during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Censor.NET reports.

"The world has been waiting for more than a week for the Russians to finalize their so-called 'memorandum'. What they need to stop killing people. Everyone is waiting, but so far they have not come up with anything new and are throwing repetitions of their old ultimatums into the information space," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire.

"This is something that needs to be done unconditionally and as soon as possible," the president added.

