US will not support Ukraine’s withdrawal from territories it controls, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States would not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it currently controls.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"It doesn't matter what is written in the ultimatums, if we are talking not just about some piece of paper, but about something that can lead to the first step, a ceasefire. I think that even at the highest level, the United States of America today will not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories where Ukraine is located. We would not want the United States to withdraw from this process," he said.

The President noted that the United States is conducting diplomatic and sanctions work. Weapons supplies and intelligence support have also been resumed.

"These are important things for us. Therefore, we would not like them to withdraw from the relevant process," Zelenskyy added.

See more: Zelenskyy meets with Merz: they will discuss strengthening air defence and supply of artillery shells. PHOTOS