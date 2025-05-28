Zelenskyy meets with Merz: they will discuss strengthening air defence and supply of artillery shells. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

This was reported by the press service of the OP, Censor.NET reports.

"The leaders will discuss further defence support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defence, supplying artillery shells under the Czech initiative, weapons production in Ukraine, and cooperation between Ukrainian and German defence companies.

The President of Ukraine and the Chancellor of Germany will pay special attention to steps to establish a just and sustainable peace, work together within the coalition of the willing, and increase sanctions pressure on Russia," the statement said.

They will also discuss the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU and a plan for the country's economic recovery after the war.

