Germany may allocate millions of euros for Ukraine to create its own cruise missiles with range of 2.5 thousand km - Bild

The German government is considering allocating funds to Ukraine to create its own cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

This is reported by Bild, Censor.NET informs.

We are talking about millions of euros for independent development and mass production, the article says.

According to the newspaper, the issue of supplying Taurus to Ukraine will not be raised during Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin on May 28.

As a reminder, the German government has not yet made a decision to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, which negates the statement of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Read more: It is right time to finally start training on use of Taurus and to deliver system, - Bundestag MP Kiesewetter