Lithuania to discuss suspension of military aid to Ukraine with Trump administration - Budrys

Lithuania intends to discuss with Donald Trump's administration the suspension of the United States' supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine.

This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys during a conversation with journalists, according to the Delfi portal, Censor.NET reports .

According to the minister, Lithuania has not yet received any signals from the new US administration about its readiness to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine.

"The support that is being provided is extremely important, and we will continue to negotiate with the United States on some weapons systems, some resources that Ukraine really needs in terms of air defense, air defense missile systems, but also in some other areas," Budrys emphasized.

He added that Lithuania, for its part, will continue to support Ukraine and will call on other countries to do the same.

Budrys also added that even if the United States did not resume the suspended arms supplies to Ukraine, other NATO countries would provide substantial support. In particular, he reminded that this year NATO countries plan to allocate 35 billion euros to help Ukraine.

"Given that, excluding the United States, NATO countries in total... plan to allocate 35 billion euros this year, this almost corresponds to the figure that we committed to allocate together with the United States at the summit in Washington a year ago - 40 billion," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said.

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

A PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for Patriot systems, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.